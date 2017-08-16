Calvin Harris is the latest performer added to Rihanna's Diamond Ball, which makes total sense as the pair have become great friends over the years. The DJ/producer joins Kendrick Lamar, who is also set to take the stage.

“I’m ecstatic to add my longtime collaborator and friend Calvin Harris to the stellar line-up at this year’s Diamond Ball,” Rihanna said about the Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 star. “Calvin’s music will bring the perfect mix of energy and excitement to the evening as we celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation.” Dave Chappelle was previously confirmed to host the third annual black-tie benefit in June.