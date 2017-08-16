Calvin Harris is the latest performer added to Rihanna's Diamond Ball, which makes total sense as the pair have become great friends over the years. The DJ/producer joins Kendrick Lamar, who is also set to take the stage.
“I’m ecstatic to add my longtime collaborator and friend Calvin Harris to the stellar line-up at this year’s Diamond Ball,” Rihanna said about the Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 star. “Calvin’s music will bring the perfect mix of energy and excitement to the evening as we celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation.” Dave Chappelle was previously confirmed to host the third annual black-tie benefit in June.
Harris and Rihanna have worked on chart-dominating tracks together like "We Found Love," "Where Have You Been" and "This Is What You Came For." The fundraiser gala will take place at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14, making it the first time it will be in New York City (it's usually in Los Angeles). The proceeds will continue to support the Clara Lionel Foundation’s global education, health and emergency response programs. Back in June, Rihanna shared her trip to Malawi as part of her ambassadorship for Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project.
Can't wait to have @CalvinHarris join us at the #DiamondBall on 9/14! pic.twitter.com/6KY2IoO3VB— Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) August 16, 2017
Next, throw it back to 2012 where Calvin Harris stopped by Fuse to explain how Rihanna helped his career:
User Comments