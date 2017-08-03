Courtesy Epic Records

Camila Cabello, the new face of L'Oréal Paris and Guess, continues to heat up the summer with a pair of new feel-good songs to add to your summer playlist. Listen to both tracks below. Cabello's "Havana" features a rap assist from Young Thug and production help from Pharrell Williams, while "OMG" features a verse from Quavo and a co-writing credit from Charli XCX.

Cabello, who is currently opening up for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour, will release her debut album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. in September. "Havana" and "OMG" are the follow-ups to "Crying in the Club" and "I Have Questions." Before these four songs, Cabello found relative success branching out from Fifth Harmony with a pair of duets. Her “Bad Things” collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 while her “I Know What You Did Last Summer” duet with Shawn Mendes ascended to No. 20.

i wanted to put 2 summer songs out off my album in honor of me going on the #24kMagicWorldTour this summer.... hope u love them. 🌴☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/P9fSpjwrvV — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 3, 2017