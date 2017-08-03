Courtesy Epic Records

Camila Cabello, the new face of L'Oréal Paris and Guess, continues to heat up the summer with a pair of new feel-good songs to add to your summer playlist. Listen to both tracks below. 

Cabello's "Havana" features a rap assist from Young Thug and production help from Pharrell Williams, while "OMG" features a verse from Quavo and a co-writing credit from Charli XCX.

Cabello, who is currently opening up for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour, will release her debut album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. in September.

"Havana" and "OMG" are the follow-ups to "Crying in the Club" and "I Have Questions." Before these four songs, Cabello found relative success branching out from Fifth Harmony with a pair of duets. Her “Bad Things” collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 while her “I Know What You Did Last Summer” duet with Shawn Mendes ascended to No. 20.

These are her remaining dates on the 24K Magic Tour:

  • Aug. 4: Fargo, ND / Fargo Dome 
  • Aug. 5: St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center 
  • Aug. 7: Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena 
  • Aug. 9: Kansas City, MO / Sprint Center 
  • Aug. 12: Detroit, MI / Palace of Auburn Hills 
  • Aug. 13: Indianapolis, IN / Bankers Life Fieldhouse 
  • Aug. 15: Cleveland, OH / Quicken Loans Arena 
  • Aug. 16: Chicago, IL / United Center 
  • Aug. 18:  Chicago, IL / United Center 
  • Aug. 19: Chicago, IL /  United Center 
  • Aug. 22: Pittsburgh, PA /  PPG Paints Arena

Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello's 19 Cutest Looks

Take a look back at the Fifth Harmony chanteuse's cute clothes and darling dresses

March 3, 2016
SAUGUS, MA - JULY 15: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony at the Square One Mall on July 15, 2013 in Saugus, Massachusetts. (Phot

July 15, 2013

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony at the Square One Mall in Saugus, Massachusetts. more »

Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images

TODAY -- Pictured: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire)

July 18, 2013

Fifth Harmony appears on NBC's 'Today' show. more »

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 05: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside

August 5, 2013

Fifth Harmony performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series in New York City. more »

John Lamparski/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs at Hollywood & Highland Center on August 16, 2013

August 16, 2013

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. more »

Ben Horton/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs at a "Crazy Good VMA Concert Event" presented by MTV and P

August 20, 2013

Fifth Harmony performs at a "Crazy Good VMA Concert Event" in New York City. more »

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Camila Cabello attends the Fifth Harmony's Halloween party at Planet Hollywood Times Square on Oct

October 31, 2013

Camila Cabello dresses up at the Fifth Harmony's Halloween party in New York City. more »

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

TODAY -- Pictured: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire)

November 4, 2013

Fifth Harmony appears on NBC News' 'Today' show. more »

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Singers Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabel

November 24, 2013

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. more »

C Flanigan/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony attends the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Novembe

November 28, 2013

Camila waves to the crowd at the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. more »

Noam Galai/Getty Images

EVERETT, WA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Camila Cabello of the group Fifth Harmony performs onstage during 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ba

December 8, 2013

Performing onstage during 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2013 in Seattle, Washington. more »

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Clear Channel

EVERETT, WA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs at KISS Jingle Ball at Comcast Arena at Everett on

December 8, 2013

At KISS Jingle Ball in Everett, Washington. more »

Dana Nalbandian/WireImage

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 23: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs at MTV Artist to Watch kickoff event at Hous

January 23, 2014

Camila performs at MTV Artist to Watch kickoff event at House of Blues Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. more »

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for MTV

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 09: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs during the opening act for Demi Lovato's first concert

February 9, 2014

Fifth Harmony performs during the opening act for Demi Lovato's first concert of "The Neon Lights Tour" in Vancouver, Canada. more »

Phillip Chin/WireImage

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 21: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs at Philips Arena on February 21, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia

February 21, 2014

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs in Atlanta, Georgia. more »

Chris McKay/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 31: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on

July 31, 2014

Fifth Harmony performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. more »

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - AUGUST 11: Camila Cabello of the Girl Group "Fifth Harmony" does a performance at the Westfield Fashion Sq

August 11, 2014

Fifth Harmony performs at the Westfield Fashion Square Mall in Sherman Oaks, California. more »

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 5, 2014 in New York City.

November 5, 2014

Camila visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. more »

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony attends Republic Records and Big Machine Label Group post GRAM

February 8, 2015

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony attends Republic Records and Big Machine Label Group post GRAMMY celebration in Los Angeles, California. more »

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony visits at Music Choice on February 26, 2016 in New York Ci

February 26, 2016

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony visits at Music Choice on February 26, 2016 in New York City. more »

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

