A new trailer for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series gives a glimpse of the antics that viewers can anticipate from celebrity pairings when they tune in for new episodes every week starting Aug. 8. The series is based on The Late Late Show host James Corden’s massively popular Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which features Corden driving and singing along with artists such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Sia.
Apple’s version, executive produced by Corden and Ben Winston, will ramp up the star power by pairing celebrities from music, TV, film and sports with each other, not just Corden. Take a look, above.
Road trip duos include Ariana Grande with Seth MacFarlane; Metallica with Billy Eichner; Camila Cabello with Joe Jonas; will.i.am. with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba; Big Sean with Tracee Ellis Ross; Alicia Keys with John Legend; Shakira with Trevor Noah; Queen Latifah with Jada Pinkett Smith; Dierks Bentley with Sheryl Crow; Blake Shelton with Chelsea Handler; Will Smith with Corden; Shaq with John Cena; LeBron James with Corden; Sophie Turner with Maisie Williams; and Miley Cyrus with her famous family.
New episodes will available for Apple Music subscribers to watch every Tuesday.
Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment from The Late Late Show elevated his popularity, helping him land the hosting gig for the 2017 and 2018 GRAMMYs. At the this year's GRAMMYs on Feb. 12, Corden brought the viral bit onstage with an assist from Blue Ivy Carter, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Legend, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez and Neil Diamond. You can relive that moment in this gallery:
GRAMMYs 2017: The Best Photos From the Show
See all the best onstage and backstage moments from the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
