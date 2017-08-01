A new trailer for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series gives a glimpse of the antics that viewers can anticipate from celebrity pairings when they tune in for new episodes every week starting Aug. 8. The series is based on The Late Late Show host James Corden’s massively popular Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which features Corden driving and singing along with artists such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Sia.

Apple’s version, executive produced by Corden and Ben Winston, will ramp up the star power by pairing celebrities from music, TV, film and sports with each other, not just Corden. Take a look, above.