How are you supposed to live without watching 9-year-old Celine Tam flawlessly sing Michael Bolton's 1989 pop ballad "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" on America's Got Talent? Watch above.
The adorable Season 12 contestant earned praise from guest judge Laverne Cox, who shocked the pint-sized singer by hitting the coveted Golden Buzzer. The buzzer sends her into the quarterfinal live shows.
Celine — whose younger sister is named Dion — impressed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel in an earlier round with her rousing rendition of idol Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." That audition, below, has already racked up more than 26 million views on AGT's YouTube page.
The 22 Strongest Female Friendships in Music
In an industry that often pits women against each other, but here are 22 pairs of musician BFFs who understand the importance of solidarity. Celebrate National BFF Day with these strong women and classic episodes of everyone's favorite '90s friends in 'Malcolm & Eddie,' 'Everybody Hates Chris,' 'Sister Sister,' and 'Moesha' starting Thursday morning, 11/10c on Fuse.
