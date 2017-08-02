How are you supposed to live without watching 9-year-old Celine Tam flawlessly sing Michael Bolton's 1989 pop ballad "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" on America's Got Talent? Watch above.

The adorable Season 12 contestant earned praise from guest judge Laverne Cox, who shocked the pint-sized singer by hitting the coveted Golden Buzzer. The buzzer sends her into the quarterfinal live shows.