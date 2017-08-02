How are you supposed to live without watching 9-year-old Celine Tam flawlessly sing Michael Bolton's 1989 pop ballad "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" on America's Got Talent? Watch above.

The adorable Season 12 contestant earned praise from guest judge Laverne Cox, who shocked the pint-sized singer by hitting the coveted Golden Buzzer. The buzzer sends her into the quarterfinal live shows.

Celine — whose younger sister is named Dion — impressed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel in an earlier round with her rousing rendition of idol Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." That audition, below, has already racked up more than 26 million views on AGT's YouTube page.

For more girl power, check out this gallery of empowering female artists.

The 22 Strongest Female Friendships in Music

January 20, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Beyonce and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center o

Beyoncé & Nicki Minaj

The reigning females in their respective fields, Bey and Nick have not only stick together musically (like on "Feelin' Myself" or their "***Flawless" remix), but frequently go on double dates and share love advice.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL

Kesha & Lady Gaga

While Kesha battles against her producer and record label for freedom, Lady Gaga has been her most vocal supporter and strongest ally. Gaga has been giving Kesha shoutouts in interviews and spending time with her like a good gal pal does.

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga on Instagram)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna and Katy Perry attend The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12,

Rihanna & Katy Perry

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez in the audience at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia T

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez

Selena and Taylor may have met through their Jonas Brother exes (Nick and Joe, respectively,) but BFFs this tight can't be defined by any number of notable ex-boyfriends (of which these two certainly have a few.) Their support for each other prevails through heartbreak, crazy careers, and evidently, goofing off in 3D glasses.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) (L-R) Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne

Little Mix

Seemingly put together by the heavens, you'd be hard-pressed to find a girl group that gets along better and seems more in-sync than LM. While most female acts are torn apart by solo ambitions, the Little Mix ladies are going stronger than ever after three albums together and seem keen to keep it that way.

Chris PavlichNewspix/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Rita Ora (L) and Iggy Azalea performs onstage during iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2014, hosted by Z100

Iggy Azalea & Rita Ora

Nothing says best friends like relentlessly touching each other's naughty parts. When Iggy Azalea stopped by Fuse to talk about working on "Black Widow" with gal pal Rita Ora, the rapper said, "She touches my butt all the time...Rita is just always harassing my butt. But she has boobs and I don't have any boobs. That's why we make an awesome duo."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At Billboard's Women In Music 2015

Hayley Williams & Joy Williams

Despite having the same last name, the Civil Wars and Paramore singers aren't related. But they have been close as hell for more than a decade. The duo parlayed their musical friendship into a gorgeous re-work of the Paramore ballad "Hate to See Your Heart Break," released on the deluxe version of the band's self-titled album.

@JoyWilliams on Twitter

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Courtney Love and Lana Del Rey attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on Decemb

Lana Del Rey & Courtney Love

The controversial stars initially connected when Love tweeted Lana about her cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," asking the Ultraviolence singer if she knew "song is about [her] vagina." They've since hit events together, and the Hole singer will even join Del Rey for eight stops on her upcoming tour.

Danny Martindale/WireImage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 25: Recording artists Lorde (L) and Taylor Swift attend the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY

Lorde & Taylor Swift

T-Swift seems to collect gal pals even quicker than she rifles through boyfriends. (Not that either of those things are bad, of course.) Her latest BFF is everyone's favorite Kiwi wunderkind Lorde, making for a pairing that is as unexpected as it is awesome.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 15: Marina Lambrini Diamandis at the Playboy club on February 15, 2013 in London, England.

Charli XCX & Marina Diamandis

If you're lucky, you'll catch these British beauts arm-in-arm on the party circuit Stateside or in their native U.K. And if you were really lucky, you caught Marina and Charli's joint U.S. tour. You know what they say: Friends who tour together, stick together.

Mark Milan/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey & Da Brat (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Mariah Carey & Da Brat

Mariah and Da Brat go way back, both personally and professionally. Brat hopped on numerous remix tracks for Mariah over the years, from "Always Be My Baby" to "Heartbreaker" to "Loverboy," and she even had a role in the 2001 movie Glitter. The two are still tight today, as Brat is said to be included on Mariah's forthcoming fourteenth(!)  studio album.

KMazur/WireImage

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: NY Times writter David Carr and musicians Annie Erin Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein att

Annie Clark & Carrie Brownstein

Annie of St. Vincent + Carrie of Sleater-Kinney/Wild Flag = Indie Rock Dream Duo. You guys wanna grab some vegan pizza and watch Portlandia?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kelly Rowland and Beyonce attend the exclusive listening event for the highly

Kelly Rowland & Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, and Rita Ora attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

Ellie Goulding & Rita Ora

It doesn't get much more awesome and adorable than these two U.K. songstresses. Judging by their zillions of photos together (seriously, are you guys always hanging out?) they never seem to be having anything less than a spectacular time.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Lee Chae-Rin (CL) and Dara of South Korean girl group 2NE1 attend the press conference

CL & Dara of 2NE1

The K-pop scene is filled with girl groups that act like sisters, but we have a soft spot for 2NE1 members CL and Dara, mainly stemming from one heartfelt story. When the group was in Japan during the 9.0-magnitude, Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, Dara quickly called her pal and group leader. Even as the building was shaking, CL came to get her, walking down 34 flights together.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae attend the 2010 Soul Train Awards at the Cobb Energy Center on Nov

Erykah Badu & Janelle Monáe

The "Q.U.E.E.N." collaborators are each individual forces to be reckoned with, but together they are a duo of superpowerful proportions. Monáe talks about Badu as a mentor and inspiration, and credits her with helping to get her career off the ground. Badu has said of Monáe, "I love her mind. Our music is nothing alike, but we have a kindred thing." Follow them on Twitter and you'll see the two often refer to each other as "twin."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Lil' Kim and Missy Elliot during Filming of "Miss You", Aaliyah Tribute Video at Paris Studios in Long Island City, New York,

Lil' Kim & Missy Elliott

As collaborators, tour mates, and crucial female rap pioneers- they are the only two women to have at least three platinum rap albums -it only makes sense that these two have such a strong bond.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 16: Girls' Generation-TTS perform onstage during their mini album "Holler" showcase at Woori A

Tiffany & Taeyeon of Girls' Generation

Despite having seemingly opposite personalities, the Girls' Generation members speak publicly about their friendship with the typically reserved Taeyeon once tearing up talking about Tiff: "What words do I need? She's a friend I need no matter what."

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: Recording artist RaeLynn (L) takes a selfie photo with recording artist Miranda Lambert during the

Miranda Lambert & RaeLynn

Never mind that Miranda Lambert's husband Blake Shelton initially bonded with The Voice star RaeLynn—the country diva has found her own love for the singer. "I call her my mom," RaeLynn told Fuse of Lambert, who brought the rising country singer on her latest tour. "But she didn't like that so I call her 'sister-mom.'"

Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Kathleen Hanna and Kathi Wilcox attend "The Punk Singer" screening hosted by Kathleen Hanna

Kathleen Hanna & Kathi Wilcox

These O.G. riot grrrls helped kickstart a feminist punk revolution in the 1990s with Bikini Kill. More than 20 years later, they are certifiable punk icons, still kicking ass and rocking out in The Julie Ruin.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 03: Actress Selena Gomez and singer Demi Lovato during the 2008 Tee

Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato

Demi and Selena have seen some ups and downs since the Disney channel days, but their roots run deep. After falling out for a couple of years, Demi says the two have patched things up and that her gal pal "will always be really, really close to my heart."

K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage

Aaliyah & Missy Elliott during The 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, Unite

Aaliyah & Missy Elliott

Missy first befriended the late R&B icon in 1996 after they collaborated on Aaliyah's album One in a Million, and they were inseparable from then on, up until the singer's tragic death in 2001. They even recorded a song together called "Best Friends."

Chris Walter/WireImage

