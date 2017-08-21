Chance the Rapper: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Taylor Bennett: Chuck Berman/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

It's always so adorable whenever Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett hop on a track together! Lil Chano's younger brother shared their latest collaboration "Gimmie a Call" over the weekend, which also features the Social Experiment.

The track is pretty straightforward but very cute, as Chance sings "Just give me a call / Ring, ring, ring, ring on the buzzer, hugh, hugh!" in a nursery rhyme sort of way. There are no backing instruments or melodies save for a few piano notes, as well as the guys of the Social Experiment's scats and harmonies. Bennett then swoops in towards the end to spit his verse.

"Gimmie a Call" is part of Bennett's Throw Aways SoundCloud playlist that he says will only be available for a week, so you better get in all the streaming you possibly can before the rapper takes it down on Aug. 26. The two brothers have collaborated many times in the past, with their recent work being "Grown Up Fairy Tales" on Bennett's debut album Restoration Of An American Idol (released in February 2017).