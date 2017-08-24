FUSE

Cheat Codes Share Their Favorite Collaborations Ever: Curated Playlist

The DJ trio are rising on the charts with their Demi Lovato collaboration "No Promises," but what other all-star teamups inspire Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevi?

SANTA CLARA, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Matthew Russell, Trevor Dahl and KEVI of Cheat Codes pose for a portrait session at Califor
C Flanigan/Getty Images Portrait

By now you've definitely heard Cheat Codes' collaboration with Demi Lovato "No Promises" (below), which is rising on radio and on its way to be a late song of the summer contender. From the DJ trio's songs with Nicky Romero and David Guetta along with their slew of major remixes (including recent reworks of Katy PerryNiall Horan and Bebe Rexha), members Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevi are clearly big into collaborations.

With collabs on the mind, the guys shared with us their all-time favorite team-ups from history. From classic rockers to Rihanna, listen and read through which songs make Cheat Codes all-time favorite collaborations now.

Kanye West, Rihanna & Paul McCartney, 'FourFiveSeconds'

"We love collaborations that really pique your interest and make you ask yourself, 'What is this gonna sound like?' Paul McCartneyKanye and Rihanna on one song, maybe the most interesting collab in the last few years. Anytime you put three all-time greats of their respective genres on one song its gonna be a new fresh sound! We grew up on the Beatles and Kanye's College Dropout and Late Registration so seeing them come together like this is really special!"

–Matthew Russell

Jay-Z, Kanye West & Big Sean, 'Clique'

"For me this was that moment that solidified Big Sean as one of the top rappers. When you’re on the same song as Jay-Z, and Kanye, and your verse not only holds its own but could arguably be the best, it puts you on another level."

–Kevi

Calvin Harris & Florence Welch, 'Sweet Nothings'

"This is one of those songs that could’ve been amazing with zero synths, kick drums, etc., but Calvin made it into this festival banger that people still go crazy for five years later! When we think about who we want to collaborate with we think of what two different sounds we can bring together into something completely new, this song is a perfect example of that!"

–Trevor Dahl

Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams & Nile Rogers, 'Get Lucky'

"This is another perfect example of three artists from different genres and even time periods of music that they dominated coming together and making something nostalgic sounding, but relevant to modern radio at the time. Amazing!"

–Matt

​ Queen & David Bowie, 'Under Pressure'

"Two rock gods coming together, plus without this song there would be no Vanilla Ice. Haha!"

–Kevi

