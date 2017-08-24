Cheat Codes Share Their Favorite Collaborations Ever: Curated Playlist

By now you've definitely heard Cheat Codes' collaboration with Demi Lovato "No Promises" (below), which is rising on radio and on its way to be a late song of the summer contender. From the DJ trio's songs with Nicky Romero and David Guetta along with their slew of major remixes (including recent reworks of Katy Perry, Niall Horan and Bebe Rexha), members Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevi are clearly big into collaborations.
With collabs on the mind, the guys shared with us their all-time favorite team-ups from history. From classic rockers to Rihanna, listen and read through which songs make Cheat Codes all-time favorite collaborations now.
