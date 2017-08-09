Linkin Park recorded an episode for Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke: The Series prior to Chester Bennington's shocking death, but will it still air? Host James Corden explains that it is up to the late singer's family to decide whether or not the episode will be played.
He told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that it won't be his or the show's choice:
“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really. That’s it. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now because I think it’s really important that we… It’s a tragedy.”
Bennington's widow Talinda later thanked Corden for his words on Twitter today (Aug. 9). Linkin Park shared a Twitter photo of them on set with actor Ken Jeong on July 14. Just six days later, the band's died by hanging on July 20 at age 41.
Thank you @CarpoolKaraoke https://t.co/VmXOKh5owJ— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 9, 2017
Talinda later shared an official statement on her late husband's passing. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love," she wrote to Rolling Stone. "We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."
Below, watch our Machine Gun Kelly interview at Lollapalooza talking about his emotional Chester Bennington tribute:
