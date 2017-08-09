Linkin Park recorded an episode for Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke: The Series prior to Chester Bennington's shocking death, but will it still air? Host James Corden explains that it is up to the late singer's family to decide whether or not the episode will be played.

He told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that it won't be his or the show's choice:

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really. That’s it. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now because I think it’s really important that we… It’s a tragedy.”