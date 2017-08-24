Chester Bennington's ex-wife, Samantha Bennington, took to Facebook Wednesday morning with some harsh words about the Linkin Park singer's funeral on July 29, as well as his new wife and others involved in the ceremony. While guests like former Of Mice and Men member Austin Carlile called the service "beautiful" on social media, Bennington's ex calls it a "disgusting delusional display."
Read the scathing Facebook post in full below, in which Samantha Bennington also addresses rumors that she's purposely keeping Chester's son with her, Draven, from seeing his siblings, Chester's three children with wife and widow Talinda Bennington.
Throughout the post Samantha Bennington says Chester's funeral reduced his life "into only 12 years," saying "My son & I have not had an opportunity to speak, not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife)."
Samantha's Facebook post is a stark contrast from Chester's wife and widow Talinda's statement, released a week after his tragic suicide on July 20, 2017.
