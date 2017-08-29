Chester Bennington's family is taking measures to ensure fans of the late Linkin Park singer do not meet a similarly tragic fate.

Citing sources close to the family, TMZ reports the family is planning a suicide awareness organization to help young people. Following both Bennington and the suicide of fellow rock star Chris Cornell, the reports adds that the family is worried fans may "want to glorify or somehow honor their deaths by doing the same. They're also worried trouble people might view this as an appropriate way out."

Bennington was 41 when his body was found at his home in California on July 20, 2017.