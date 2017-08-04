Chris Cornell's daughter Toni performed a tribute for her late father and godfather Chester Bennington on Good Morning America today (Aug. 4), and it was simply touching. The 12-year-old sung Lenonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" alongside OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.
“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni told GMA. The gorgeous cover in honor of the Soundgarden star and Linkin Park frontman visibly moved the fans, as they sadly wept in the audience. Chris Cornell committed suicide on May 18 at age 52, with Bennington died from hanging at age 41 on July 20. The two iconic rock figures were also very close friends, with Bennington performing at Cornell's funeral.
Toni's performance follows her beautifully written tribute in June. "I always took what you said to heart. Probably because everything you said was so smart," she wrote on Facebook. "Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us." Her GMA appearance comes after tributes for Chester Bennington from his wife Talinda, Coldplay, Corey Taylor, Gerard Way, Fred Durst and many more.
Continue to honor Bennington's legacy by going back in time with Fuse's in-depth discussion with the singer and Mike Shinoda from On the Record below:
User Comments