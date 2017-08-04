Chris Cornell's daughter Toni performed a tribute for her late father and godfather Chester Bennington on Good Morning America today (Aug. 4), and it was simply touching. The 12-year-old sung Lenonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" alongside OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni told GMA. The gorgeous cover in honor of the Soundgarden star and Linkin Park frontman visibly moved the fans, as they sadly wept in the audience. Chris Cornell committed suicide on May 18 at age 52, with Bennington died from hanging at age 41 on July 20. The two iconic rock figures were also very close friends, with Bennington performing at Cornell's funeral.