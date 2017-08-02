Coldplay's Chris Martin paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington with a chilling cover of Linkin Park's 2001 hit "Crawling" during a tour stop at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Tuesday night.
Bennington, 41, died of suicide on July 20 and was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 29.
Seated at a piano, Martin emotionally performed a subdued rendition of the song from Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, a notable contrast to the original version of "Crawling," which won the GRAMMY for Best Hard Rock Performance 15 years ago. Watch Coldplay's tribute below:
Coldplay's cover is just one of many tributes, including his wife's touching statement, Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor's "Trough Glass" performance, Limp Bizkit rocker Fred Durst's emotional comments, and former My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way's sentimental words.
"Our hearts are broken," Bennington's bandmates wrote together in a statement after his death. "The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. ... You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve. Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."
