Coldplay's Chris Martin paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington with a chilling cover of Linkin Park's 2001 hit "Crawling" during a tour stop at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bennington, 41, died of suicide on July 20 and was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 29.

Seated at a piano, Martin emotionally performed a subdued rendition of the song from Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, a notable contrast to the original version of "Crawling," which won the GRAMMY for Best Hard Rock Performance 15 years ago. Watch Coldplay's tribute below: