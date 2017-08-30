FUSE

Spin Me Right Round

The 20 Cutest & Kookiest Vinyl Releases in Music History

From Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' girly-pink record to Jack White's (literal) liquid effort, here's some of the coolest vinyl releases ever

The Kills’ ‘Ash & Ice’

This limited edition version of the rock duo's 2016 fifth album Ash & Ice came with two different (and see-through) vinyls. Based on what color you like, you could spin the blue or pink swirl record.

'Stranger Things’ OST Vol. 1 & 2

Yes, we know this isn't the typical pop release. But at this very moment what is more pop culture referential than Stranger Things? What was so cool about the show's original soundtrack records was that it was released in various ways, from spooky see-through ones to a paint-splattered version.

Radiohead’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

The vinyl edition of Radiohead's ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool (released May 8, 2016) was very special. It came enclosed in a case filled with artwork by Stanley Donwood and embossed paper that held the stark-white record. It was truly an artistic masterpiece that went beyond the music.

Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun’

The vinyl of Paramore's "Ain't It Fun" single from their 2013 self-titled fourth album reflected the band's oh-so-cool style. The track was actually pressed onto a 12-inch broken record, which was inspired by the chaotic music video.

Jack White’s ‘Sixteen Saltines’

The artist's "Sixteen Saltines" single from his 2012 debut album Blunderbuss received a pretty awesome vinyl as part of Record Store Day. The clear record is actually filled with a neon-blue liquid that moves around as you play it!

Liars’ ‘Mess’

This is another cool Record Store Day release, as Liars issued their "Mess" single on a clear vinyl in 2014. But what made it different was that the vinyl was packed with colorful yarn.

Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’

Jack White continued his interesting vinyl releases in 2014 for his sophomore solo album Lazaretto. There were different variations that included a special edition half-blue, half-white vinyl, as well as records that had hidden gems like spinning angel holograms.

Haim’s ‘My Song 5’

This limited edition release of Haim's 2014 single "My Song 5" was a cutout replication of its artwork, which showed member Alana Haim rocking a bomber jacket and denim shorts.

David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’

David Bowie's 25th and final album (released in January 2016) had a very special vinyl release that displayed the icon's witty brilliance. A sky full of stars appear once held up to the light and the star's letters on the vinyl glow if you shine a blacklight on it.

DIIV’s ‘Is The Is Are’

The Brooklyn rock band's sophomore album Is The Is Are (released in Feb. 2016), got a limited vinyl release of just 500 copies! The artsy, marble-swirled packages with hand drawings were fit for a contemporary museum.

Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears' iconic debut ...Baby One More Time album recently got a vinyl refresh earlier this month, which marked the first time the 1999 LP was pressed on wax. Urban Outfitters partnered with the pop icon's team for a limited edition pink and white swirled vinyls. Only 2,500 records were pressed for the exclusive package.

Duran Duran’s ‘Paper Gods’ Deluxe Edition

This gorgeous box set of Duran Duran's 14th album Paper Gods (released in June 2015) was definitely a sight! It came with a stark-white vinyl, four screen-printed Rainbow mirri board prints, a thirty-six page booklet and a certificate hand-signed by LA-based artist Alex Israel and the band members.

BigBang’s ‘BIGBANG10 The Vinyl LP’

Big Bang celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special limited edition vinyl package, which dropped in October 2016. Along with the vibrant-colored record, it included posters of visual art works by group members and four archive books about their image, fashion, album, and the exhibition.

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Love/Lust for Life’

Lana Del Rey also teamed up with Urban Outfitters for a special vinyl packaging of her 2017 Lust For Life singles: “Love” and “Lust for Life.” The 5,000 limited-copy release included red heart-shaped records that perfectly embodied the singer's romantic persona.

Christina Aguilera’s ‘Christina Aguilera’

Urban Outfitters also worked with another pop icon—Christina Aguilera—in 2017 to press her 1999 debut album on vinyl for the first time. The pink-hued record was only released with 2,000 copies, so you were lucky if you managed to get your hands on one!

Karen Elson’s ‘Vicious’

Back in 2011, Karen Elson released a lovely vinyl of her cover of Lou Reed's "Vicious" (from 1972's Transformer) for Record Store Day. Dried rose petals were pressed into the clear vinyl and made for the perfect gift for your significant other.

The Flaming Lips’ ‘The Flaming Lips And Heady Fwends’

So this is a strange one! The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne decided to ask the collaborators of the band's 2012 The Flaming Lips and Heady Fwends album for their actual blood. Why? Coyne wanted to press the samples into their double vinyl release for Record Store Day. Apparently Kesha and Neon Indian's Alan Palomo were all in for the idea.

The 1975’s ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It’

The vinyl edition of The 1975's 2016 LP I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It mirrored the sleek but stunning detail of the album's cover art. The record was translucent instead of clear and came inside a beautiful sleeve.

Bastille's 'Wild World'

Bastille decided to get creative with the vinyl edition of their sophomore album Wild World (released in Sept. 2016). The record itself was a standard black, but the slipcase had a cool, eye-popping Lenticular effect!

Perfect Pussy’s ‘Say Yes to Love’

Perfect Pussy's 2014 debut album Say Yes to Love got a limited vinyl treatment with only 300 copies. But what made it interesting was that the clear record was pressed with lead singer Meredith Graves’ menstrual blood. There would have been more copies issued but she could only give so much...

