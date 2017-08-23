Director James Gunn previously stated that he wanted Bowie to star in the Marvel movie, but he recently revealed the specific role he had in mind. “I did talk to David Bowie’s people about him being in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy,” Gunn said during a Facebook Live Q&A . “It would have been as one of the Ravagers, along with Michelle Yeoh and Ving Rhames and Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum, but, unfortunately, David Bowie passed away.” How cool is that!

The Ravagers are a group of alien thieves in the Guardians franchise, which would've been an easy feat for Bowie as the star famously played a humanoid alien in 1976's The Man Who Fell to Earth. Gunn featured Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust cut “Moonage Daydream” in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and also paid tribute to the artist shortly after his death. He wrote:

“Just a very short while ago Kevin Feige and I were talking about a cameo role in Guardians Vol. 2, and he brought up Bowie's name,” Gunn wrote. “I told him nothing in the world would make me happier, but I heard from common friends he wasn't doing well. We heard back that he was okay and it could potentially happen. Who knows what that was about? But, for whatever reason, it made my Twitter revelation more of a surprise. Bowie was an idol of mine, huge and omnipresent,” Gunn continued. “Few artists in any field have had as an indelible impression upon me as he has. To my mind, Ziggy Stardust is perhaps the greatest rock and roll album of all time. We featured 'Moonage Daydream' in Guardians, but I always thought the album's character was felt far beyond that, in the aesthetics, in the integral and seemingly-natural linking in popular culture of '70's rock and space opera. I've been trying to work another song from Ziggy into the sequel, which would make Bowie the only artist to have a song on both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. I thought this was fair and appropriate. Although I cut the scene it was used in from the script, we have the rights. Who knows. Maybe I can figure a way out.”

Below, watch Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon recall a David Bowie memory at BRIT Awards 2016: