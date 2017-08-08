Netflix ordered six episodes of the yet-untitled show, which is set to premiere sometime in 2018. They will be prerecorded (some of which will be in front of an audience) and, according to the streaming service, will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.” As of now, no guests have been revealed.

He's baaack! David Letterman will officially be returning to television to host an upcoming Netflix series, Variety reports. The King of Late Night previously retired from the small screen two years ago, where he hosted CBS' The Late Show and NBC's Late Night.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned: If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching. Drive safely.” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, also commented on the partnership:

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together. David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman's talk show is set to be produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants banner. He hosted Late Night from 1982-1993 and fronted The Late Show from 1993-2015. Below, take it back to 2013 where Reggie Watts praises the "dopeness" of Netflix at Bonnaroo: