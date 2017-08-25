North America is getting some K-rock this October.
DAY6 just announced their new tour, DAY6 Live & Meet in North America 2017 that will see the K-pop/rock outfit hit five different venues this fall in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Detroit, and Toronto.
According to a press release from promoter Subkulture Entertainment, fans can look forward to an "intimate fanmeet setting" including games and a Q&A session.
Look out for more information regarding ticket prices, VIP packages and sales dates soon. By the time DAY6 hits America for the October trek, they'll have released 10 singles as part of their "Every Day6 Project" where the band releases two songs at the top of every month. Check out their most recent release "What Can I Do," which acts as August's single:
See the tour dates below and then watch a classic interview with Fuse and DAY6 from KCON:
Friday, October 20, 2017 - La Mirada Theatre, 8:00 PM (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Sunday, October 22, 2017 - Emo’s Austin, 8:00 PM Austin, Tex.)
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - The Town Hall, 8:00 PM (New York, NY)
Friday, October 27, 2017 Music Hall, 8:00 PM (Detroit, Mich.)
Sunday, October 29, 2017 John Bassett Theatre, 8:00 PM (Toronto, Canada)
User Comments