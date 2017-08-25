North America is getting some K-rock this October.

DAY6 just announced their new tour, DAY6 Live & Meet in North America 2017 that will see the K-pop/rock outfit hit five different venues this fall in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Detroit, and Toronto.

According to a press release from promoter Subkulture Entertainment, fans can look forward to an "intimate fanmeet setting" including games and a Q&A session.