The moment Deadpool fans have been waiting for is finally here! Like the good man he is, Ryan Reynolds debuted two photos of Josh Brolin as Cable in the anticipated sequel. The first one shows the actor looking totally badass with his finger pressed to his lips.

"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future," Reynolds captioned the close-up. The second is a full shot of Brolin's costume that displays his bionic arm and a huge machine gun. "DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider. #Deadpool2," Reynolds joked. No, we're not intimidated at all! Brolin's addition to the sequel's cast was made official in April. After rumors of Brad Pitt, David Harbour and Michael Shannon being the frontrunner for the role, it's clear that Brolin is the perfect fit to portray the telepathic mercenary.