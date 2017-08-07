We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017
The moment Deadpool fans have been waiting for is finally here! Like the good man he is, Ryan Reynolds debuted two photos of Josh Brolin as Cable in the anticipated sequel. The first one shows the actor looking totally badass with his finger pressed to his lips.
"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future," Reynolds captioned the close-up. The second is a full shot of Brolin's costume that displays his bionic arm and a huge machine gun. "DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider. #Deadpool2," Reynolds joked. No, we're not intimidated at all! Brolin's addition to the sequel's cast was made official in April. After rumors of Brad Pitt, David Harbour and Michael Shannon being the frontrunner for the role, it's clear that Brolin is the perfect fit to portray the telepathic mercenary.
Reynolds previously shared the first look of Zazie Beetz as mutant superhero Domino last week, with the actress casually lounging atop of Deadpool. Along with the new cast members, Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Karan Soni (taxi driver Dopinder) will also return for Deadpool 2. Jack Kesy, Stefan Kapicic, Leslie Uggams (a.k.a Blind Al), T.J. Miller and Morena Baccarin round out the cast.
Look out for Deadpool 2 (directed by Atomic Blonde's David Leitch) on June 1, 2018 and click here for our complete guide on the sequel. Next up, watch Deadpool's Stefan Kapicic explain how he had to "give a soul" to Colossus in this Fuse interview:
