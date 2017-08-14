An unidentified female stunt driver died Monday in a motorcycle accident while filming a scene for Marvel's Deadpool 2 movie, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed in an Aug. 14 statement.

It appears the stunt driver, whose name will be released after her family is notified, lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into a glass portion of Shaw Tower in Downtown Vancouver.

Local police and WorkSafeBC, which monitors occupational health and safety in British Columbia, are investigating the incident to determine what went wrong.