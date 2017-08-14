An unidentified female stunt driver died Monday in a motorcycle accident while filming a scene for Marvel's Deadpool 2 movie, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed in an Aug. 14 statement.
It appears the stunt driver, whose name will be released after her family is notified, lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into a glass portion of Shaw Tower in Downtown Vancouver.
Local police and WorkSafeBC, which monitors occupational health and safety in British Columbia, are investigating the incident to determine what went wrong.
Photos from local journalists Farrah Merali and Ben Miljure show the accident's aftermath:
Stunt accident on set of Deadpool 2. Witnesses say motorcycle crashed through window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/TJoLYRHcHT— Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017
Manager at the Starbucks here says she heard a loud bang, but didn't see the incident. Motorcycle crashed right into glass outside. pic.twitter.com/EMAY865Ca7— Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017
Nathan Kramchynski, who works in 7th floor of Shaw tower, saw the female rider lose control: "she went from zero to really quick" pic.twitter.com/EuRZvnQydT— Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017
Representatives for Marvel and Deadpool as well as titular star Ryan Reynolds have yet to comment on the tragic accident, pending the investigation.
We'll update this story once police release more details, including the victim's name.
