It's no secret one of Fall Out Boy's dream collaborators is Rihanna, a hot commodity who has the third-most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles ever only behind The Beatles and Mariah Carey. The pairing, somewhat questionable at first glance, wouldn't be so far-fetched because Rihanna has collaborated with rockers in the past, including Coldplay on "Princess of China," U2's Bono and Edge on "Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)" and Maroon 5 on "If I Never See Your Face Again."

Both artist have actually performed together back in 2007, taking on Rihanna's existing "Shut Up and Drive" during a pre-MTV VMAs lounge set, but FOB wants to make magic again on a new song.

Additionally, both Fall Out Boy and Rihanna have released stadium anthems ideal for major sporting events and televised music events, so something along those lines could work well. Think FOB's "Centuries," which ESPN used widely for 2014-2015 college football promos. Or think Rihanna's "We Found Love" or her "Run This Town" collab with Jay-Z and Kanye West. Imagine the possibilities for a big banger. Rihanna's most-recent collabs have been with rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Future and Drake as well as producers like DJ Khalid and Calvin Harris, though she hilariously turned down a request from Diplo.

Talk of Fall Out Boy wanting to collab with Rihanna resurfaced on Aug. 15 when Billboard published a story briefly mentioning the band's long-time urge to work with Rihanna. "[Pete] Wentz says there are no guests to speak of the finished tracks [for FOB's upcoming seventh studio album], but the top of his wish list contains the same elusive name he's been after for more than a decade: Rihanna," reads the article. Let's take a trip down memory lane, below. with Rihanna's past collaborations with rock musicians.

2011: Coldplay featuring Rihanna, "Princess of China"

2010: Jay-Z featuring Rihanna, Bono and The Edge, "Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)

2008: Maroon 5 featuring Rihanna, "If I Never See Your Face Again"