Get ready to celebrate 25 years of iconic memories and laughs with some of the best comedians of all time, as Netflix announced their Def Comedy Jam 25 special for the hit series' major anniversary. Unsurprisingly, the special's roster is stacked!

The lineup includes a mix of old-school and modern comedians: Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood and Katt Williams. HBO’s Def Comedy Jam aired from 1992-1997 and returned in 2006-2008. It was created by Russell Simmons and hosted by D.L. Hughley, and helped launch both the acting and stand-up careers of many now-famous comedians.