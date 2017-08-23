Are you ready to show Demi how much you love her, Lovatics?
Demi Lovato announced her new album Tell Me You Love Me will drop on Sept. 23. It'll be Lovato's sixth album and first new LP in less than two years following 2015's Confident. The album is expected to include the Top 40 hit "Sorry Not Sorry."
New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-order tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe pic.twitter.com/MWJwVGUJPj— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 23, 2017
Along with her new album announcement, Demi shared a snippet of what appears to be the booming ballad of a title track along with the album cover.
While you wait for Tell Me You Love Me to drop in full, take it back to a classic Fuse interview with Ms. Lovato below:
User Comments