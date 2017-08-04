The original version of "Despacito" and its video starring only Fonsi and Daddy Yankee is now the most-watched YouTube video ever, dethroning Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth' "See You Again." As of Aug. 4, "Despacito" has 3,000,327,290 views, and "See You Again" is close behind with 2,999,456,659 views.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" remix featuring Justin Bieber just secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 12th-consecutive week, but it's the Bieber-less version of the song that is dominating YouTube as the platform's only video with more than 3 billion views.

In an interview with Fuse, Fonsi explained the song's appeal:

"It’s got a very catchy melody that although a lot of people don’t fully understand every single word I’m saying, the song has become so big in countries where they don’t necessarily speak Spanish. It’s sort of infectious in a good way. It makes you feel like you’re at a beach somewhere even though you’re on your way to work or in a cold place. It’s just transports you to that happy place. And it’s got that right balance between the Latin sound, the catchy pop sound and also urban. Musically, it has the right amount of ingredients. I hate breaking it down in such an analytic point of view because the best thing about the song is that it sort of just happened. But nobody has a crystal ball, nobody knows what makes a song a hit. If we did, we would have a bunch of 'Despacitos'."

"Despacito" quickly stole the YouTube throne from "See You Again," which in July had previously broken the long-standing record held by Psy's 2012 "Gangnam Style."

