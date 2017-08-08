Rihanna: Philip Rock/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images; Diplo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Diplo did not find love in a hopeless place or in the studio from Rihanna. The Major Lazer co-creator tried snagging Rihanna – a hot commodity who has the third-most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles ever only behind The Beatles and Mariah Carey – for a Major Lazer song but failed to impress her. "So I played her a song, and she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport'," Diplo recalled in a recent GQ Style interview. "I was like, 'I'm gonna go kill myself'."

Here's Diplo's full retelling about his encounter with Rihanna: "I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She's like the one artist that we can't ever get. I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care. I played her 'Lean On.' She was like, I don't do house music. I face-palmed so hard on that one. Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, Yo, G, I'm leaving unless you let me play her a song. So I played her a song, and she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.' [laughs] I was like, 'I'm gonna go kill myself.'"