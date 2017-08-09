“I’ve been working on that here,” he said to BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo on Tuesday. “You guys have been very instrumental in my music. London has been very inspirational.” Glover revealed that he's been living in the U.K. the past year. When Amfo admitted she didn't know how to address him since the next Gambino album will reportedly be his last, the "Redbone" star cleared that up. “Yeah, but it’s not yet, though," he told her. “You still have a lot more time of calling me that if you want.” Well there you have it folks!

Remember when Donald Glover told everyone at Governors Ball that he would be retiring his Childish Gambino moniker? Well it seems like he doesn't plan to retire it anytime soon, as the actor/musician is working on new music right now.

He also discussed the upcoming new season of Atlanta, stating it will be better than the first season. "I'm not the type of person to rush anything. I feel like if you rush it, you'll start to get something you don't want and then you start to question why you even liked it. So, I'm not gonna make anything until it's ready," the entertainer said. But to be completely honest, it's almost ready. I'm pretty happy with a lot of the things and I think it's better than the first season. It's almost there, just gotta wait a little longer."

But if you're more interested on Glover's movie career, the actor weighed in on the Han Solo directorial shake-up in his The Hollywood Reporter cover story. He told the site that he felt like "the baby in a divorce" after Ron Howard stepped in to helm the movie:

"Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is…[but Phil and Chris] hired us, so you sort of feel like, 'I know I'm not your first choice.…' And you worry about that. To be honest, I don't know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, [Glover's voice rises several octaves] 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?' "

Howard became the new Han Solo director in June after Chris Miller and Phil Lord exited the project due to "creative differences over style and tone" between themselves and longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. The still-untitled movie is set to premiere on May 25, 2018. Next, take a trip down memory lane with this classic Fuse interview with a young Donald Glover below: