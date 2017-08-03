Drake takes over Toronto in his new video for "Gyalchester." Well it's not really a full-blown video for the More Life highlight. Instead, it plays out more as a promotion for the opening of the new OVO flagship store in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Watch above as Drizzy and his OVO crew pull up to the mall at night and transform the store in a rocking party. Seeing the guys don their fresh OVO gear is nice and all, but what we're really wondering is how the heck did they get that huge Cadillac truck in the middle of the mall? While we continue to ponder on that, you can get your coins ready when the new flagship opens this Saturday (Aug. 5).