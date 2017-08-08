Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Drake put fans in a frenzy at last night's OVO Fest, where he announced a new album is on the way. “I’m about to go back to making this new album in Toronto just for you,” he told the screaming crowd at the end of the show. “I’ll see you next year, we’ll be bigger, we’ll be better. I go by the name of Drake, this a OVO Sound ting for life. Dun know!” Watch the moment via Genius below:

Now, the artist is known to constantly tease projects that either never see the light of day (what ever happened to the OVOXO mixtape?) or get frustratingly delayed—so take this news with a grain of salt. But if it does actually happen, the album will follow last March's More Life album playlist.

But that wasn't the only highlight from the eighth annual OVO Fest! Drake completely shut down his hometown's Budweiser Stage by bringing out an impressive handful of guest artists: Migos, The Weeknd, Nelly (!!), Travis Scott, Cardi B, Playboi Carti, French Montana and Rae Sremmurd. His former enemy Tory Lanez even popped up to perform his "Controlla" remix. Drake also went the extra mile to replicate his Views album cover with a miniature version of Toronto's CN Tower on stage. Check out some fan footage below:

Drake brought out Cardi B to perform Bodak Yellow at OVOFEST pic.twitter.com/TxXjtuW5lq — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) August 8, 2017

Drake brought out The Weeknd at OVO Fest. That OVOXO project is long overdue! pic.twitter.com/YHXd8MBNVg — THE RAPFEST (@TheRapfest) August 8, 2017

Drake knows what it is .. brought out Tory Lanez and let him perform the Controlla Remix pic.twitter.com/S3QcSspVmY — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) August 8, 2017