The soundtrack for Disney's Oscar-nominated Moana continues to rack up accolades, with Dwayne Johnson's peppy "You're Welcome" becoming the soundtrack's second single to go platinum.
Johnson voiced Maui, a demigod who sings the song upon meeting Moana for the first time in the 2016 animated film. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "You're Welcome" was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) this week. Johnson celebrated the achievement on Twitter:
Sooo technically, I'm a platinum selling artist.. someone call the Grammys. https://t.co/WvVU8FYy9M— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 9, 2017
Auli'i Cravalho's "How Far I'll Go" was the first Moana single to go platinum earlier this year, meaning the song reached 1 million units sold. In today's digital era, one unit equals one digital download or 150 on-demand audio/video streams. Cravalho performed "How Far I'll Go" at this year's Academy Awards, where it was nominated for Best Original Song.
Relive the magical music moments by re-listening to "You're Welcome" and "How Far I'll Go":
Johnson is no stranger to jamming out. In Fuse's Clash of the Corps, he jams out in Hawaii:
User Comments