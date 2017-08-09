The soundtrack for Disney's Oscar-nominated Moana continues to rack up accolades, with Dwayne Johnson's peppy "You're Welcome" becoming the soundtrack's second single to go platinum.

Johnson voiced Maui, a demigod who sings the song upon meeting Moana for the first time in the 2016 animated film. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "You're Welcome" was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) this week. Johnson celebrated the achievement on Twitter: