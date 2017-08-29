Columbia Pictures

Ed Skrein is stepping down from his Hellboy reboot role following the ongoing Hollywood whitewashing criticism. The British actor was set to play Major Ben Daimio, who is Japanese-American in the comic books. “It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts. I feel it is important to honour and respect that," Skrein said in a statement. He added that the role should be cast appropriately and that "It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity."

Producers Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin, Millennium and Lionsgate also released a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter: Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material." Major movie studios casting white actors for roles meant for people of color has been a frustrating issue for decades and has caught bigger heat recently with films like the Scarlett Johannson-starring Ghost in the Shell and Marvel's Iron Fist Netflix series. Skrein's decision to leave the project is a rare but much-needed move that will hopefully push other actors to reconsider certain roles before committing to them. Read Skrein's statement in full below.

Respect to @edskrein for setting the example & reminding us progress requires sacrifice & representation is collective responsibility 👊🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/ExXDedgDFB — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) August 29, 2017

I don't ever want to hear that a White actor/actress can't step away from a Whitewashed role. Ed Skrein just showed y'all how. — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 28, 2017

Good on you. @edskrein. Someone give this guy tons of work. https://t.co/U3vRmjpOyY — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 28, 2017

@edskrein YOU are something else my friend! so proud of you. Seriously, one of the best people I've met in the industry. The real deal — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 28, 2017

Hey internet. Thank you for your voices.



An injustice was done and will be corrected.



Many thanks to @edskrein for doing what is right.😈👊🙏 https://t.co/tUvP6YibgG — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) August 28, 2017

This is the blueprint for every actor who is offered a whitewashed role in film, or any other medium. Just turn it down. Bravo, @edskrein. https://t.co/EdxFOoN7fD — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 29, 2017