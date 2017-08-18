Evanescence have released an unexpected but stunning orchestral reworking of "Bring Me To Life," the band's debut single biggest hit to date. The new version is lifted from their upcoming Synthesis album.

"'Bring Me To Life' is new to me again after 15 years. t's difficult to explain how good that makes me feel," frontwoman Amy Lee told Rolling Stone about the new version. "Having the chance to incorporate things I've heard in my head throughout that long period of time, nuances from the way I sing it live, just pouring the weight and perspective of the life I've lived now back into that root—it's pure satisfaction." The singer worked alongside composer (and Beck's father) David Campbell for the roaring orchestral version, which presents the perfect match for her passionate vocals.