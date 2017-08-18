Evanescence have released an unexpected but stunning orchestral reworking of "Bring Me To Life," the band's debut single biggest hit to date. The new version is lifted from their upcoming Synthesis album.
"'Bring Me To Life' is new to me again after 15 years. t's difficult to explain how good that makes me feel," frontwoman Amy Lee told Rolling Stone about the new version. "Having the chance to incorporate things I've heard in my head throughout that long period of time, nuances from the way I sing it live, just pouring the weight and perspective of the life I've lived now back into that root—it's pure satisfaction." The singer worked alongside composer (and Beck's father) David Campbell for the roaring orchestral version, which presents the perfect match for her passionate vocals.
The new take of "Bring Me To Life," originally from Evanescence's 2003 debut album Fallen, is just one of many reworkings from the band's forthcoming fourth album Synthesis. It will be a collection of Evanescence's songs that are reimagined with a complete orchestra and is set for a fall release. Earlier this week, the band also announced a 26-city North American tour that will kick off on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.
