Evanescence plan to return in a major way this year with a new album and a slew of accompanying tour dates. The band announced Synthesis, their fourth album, will arrive this fall. It marks their first release since 2011's self-titled project.

Synthesis is a collection of Evanescence's songs that are reimagined with a complete orchestra. Lead singer Amy Lee shared more details in a statement,

"This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars. I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation. This will be our first time touring with orchestra and I'm so excited to perform this way-really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we've built over the years. I'm also really excited about the new material on the album. Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack."