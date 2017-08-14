Evanescence plan to return in a major way this year with a new album and a slew of accompanying tour dates. The band announced Synthesis, their fourth album, will arrive this fall. It marks their first release since 2011's self-titled project.
Synthesis is a collection of Evanescence's songs that are reimagined with a complete orchestra. Lead singer Amy Lee shared more details in a statement,
"This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars. I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation. This will be our first time touring with orchestra and I'm so excited to perform this way-really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we've built over the years. I'm also really excited about the new material on the album. Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack."
The band will support the album with a 26-city North American trek that begins on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas. Amy Lee, Tim McCord, Will Hunt, Troy McLawhorn and Jen Majura (along with a full backing orchestra) will then head to major cities like Phoenix, New Orleans, Brooklyn and Chicago before wrapping up in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 19.
Fan and VIP presales for the Synthesis Live Tour goes on sale starting tomorrow (Aug. 15), with the general public tickets available on Friday, Aug. 18. Each ticket will come with a download of the album, as well as songs from the album (like a reworking of their smash hit "Bring Me To Life" that will be available for download on Aug. 18) prior to the unconfirmed release date. Head over to Evanescence's website for more details. The band previously went on a brief tour last fall. Now, check out all the new tour dates below.
Evanescence Fall 2017 Tour Dates
October 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
October 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
October 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
October 20 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
October 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
October 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
October 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
October 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
October 31 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
November 2 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
November 3 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
November 5 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 7 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
November 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
November 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 2 - Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
December 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
December 6 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
December 8 - Toronto, ON @ Canada Sony Centre for Performing Arts
December 9 - Windsor, ON @ Canada Caesar’s Windsor
December 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
December 13 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
December 15 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
December 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
December 19 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
