Bad news, Fall Out Boy fans: you still have to wait a few more months until the band's new MANIA album. Patrick Stump shared a statement on Thursday afternoon explaining why they decided to postpone the release date from the original date of Sept. 15 to the newly scheduled Jan. 19.

"So I wrote a long note trying to explain why we're pushing our record back and then in my Patrick fashion, I accidentally deleted it. So here's my second attempt," Stump began his Twitter statement. "Oh! Wait, yes: We are pushing the record release date back to January 19th. I didn't mention that. Yeah...pretty big bummer. We had some long talks and a lot to weigh about it all and collectively thought that was the best."