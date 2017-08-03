Bad news, Fall Out Boy fans: you still have to wait a few more months until the band's new MANIA album. Patrick Stump shared a statement on Thursday afternoon explaining why they decided to postpone the release date from the original date of Sept. 15 to the newly scheduled Jan. 19.
"So I wrote a long note trying to explain why we're pushing our record back and then in my Patrick fashion, I accidentally deleted it. So here's my second attempt," Stump began his Twitter statement. "Oh! Wait, yes: We are pushing the record release date back to January 19th. I didn't mention that. Yeah...pretty big bummer. We had some long talks and a lot to weigh about it all and collectively thought that was the best."
He continued to explain that MANIA isn't ready and the process felt too rushed. "I'm never going to put a record out I genuinely don't believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it and in order to do that we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances," Stump explained." Fall Out Boy have previously released songs "Young and Menace" and "Champion." Their upcoming tour kicks off Oct. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. See the full statement below:
