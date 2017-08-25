Pop Feminists
Fifth Harmony's 'Fifth Harmony' Album: 10 Times the Ladies Were Unafraid to Take Ownership
The girl group's third album (and their first as a quartet) finds them becoming even more secure as women who know exactly what they want
On your doorstep like UPS, won't send it back
You're hard to please, just like me and I'll give you that (I'll give you that)
I'll give you something that you wanna unpack
You can say I'm reliable like that
Best played when: You're getting way too horny and need your man to put it down just the way you like it.
Yeah, if you don't learn your lesson
You gon' get yourself in permanent detention
You want my love and affection
Then you better make a good impression
Get ya, get ya, get ya shit together (Uh huh)
Get ya, get ya, get ya shit together (Uh huh)
Yeah, I got 20/20 vision (20/20)
That's the reason I'mma keep my distance
Best played when: You see through all his lies and have to show him for the final time that you're not going to put up with the games anymore.
Don't say you miss me when you don't call
And don't say you're hurting without the scars
Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too
Don't say you love me unless you do
Best played when: You're tired of getting your heart broken and need to set the ground rules before getting into another serious relationship.
And I know the world can be cold, we can't let it divide us
There's something inside us, a power that grows
There's something beautiful in the flaws in all we are
Something calling all of us and it says
Best played when: You need an anthem to help fight for injustices and inequality that we're facing under the current state of America.
