The fab four of Fifth Harmony are serving looks and C-O-N-F-I-D-E-N-T swagger in their "Angel" music video, which instantly made fans lose their damn minds in 140-character-or-fewer spurts on Twitter.

Co-written and produced by Skrillex and Poo Bear, "Angel" is the second single from Fifth Harmony's self-title album (due out Aug. 25), following lead-off single "Down."

It's a new era. Here are the best fan reactions to the David Camarena-directed "Angel" video starring the unconstrained Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei:

FifthHarmonyVEVO

Fifth Harmony will perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.