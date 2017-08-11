The fab four of Fifth Harmony are serving looks and C-O-N-F-I-D-E-N-T swagger in their "Angel" music video, which instantly made fans lose their damn minds in 140-character-or-fewer spurts on Twitter.
Co-written and produced by Skrillex and Poo Bear, "Angel" is the second single from Fifth Harmony's self-title album (due out Aug. 25), following lead-off single "Down."
It's a new era. Here are the best fan reactions to the David Camarena-directed "Angel" video starring the unconstrained Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei:
Shit. @LaurenJauregui wasn't kidding when she said ppl where about to feel dumb af for doubting them.. THEY ARE SPOILING US THIS WEEK!😍🙌🏽— Sydney Hajduk (@sydneyhajduk) August 11, 2017
Ally with the brown hair, Mani with the braids, Dinah with her straight hair and Lauren with the slicked back hair the #AngelVideo is a LOOK pic.twitter.com/VrcOicMEiF— ᴺᴷBri | Ryder (@AngelsLaurmani) August 11, 2017
my reaction is so extra but normani killed me literally pic.twitter.com/byw1a9eAeS— maddie (@virtuallymaddie) August 11, 2017
Dinah Jane serving Beyoncé vibes, hello yes I am here for this #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/q1gHSFMKUE— crystal (@Iaurenjaureguis) August 11, 2017
Ally is getting recognized for her rapping skills i'm such a proud mom #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/Ggiko1hmmh— Lauren J. Portugal (@LaurenMJ_PT) August 11, 2017
The director: “so you’re gonna stand around lookin like bad bitches”— Marguerite (@itsbrandon150) August 11, 2017
Normani: “say no more”#AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/FB0wUDGaRD
Lauren YOU is a BAD biiiitch 😩 #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/TkAwqQuBK4— mariana xx | #AUG25 (@trustnorminah) August 11, 2017
lauren slamming her fist on the wall to the beat had me on the floor #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/vK7pDP9wVl— ♕manon loves dinah (@dinahsmoan) August 11, 2017
Hands down, this is their best Music Video. Looks on point, vocals on point, Ally's rap on point, aesthetic af #AngelVideo pic.twitter.com/v0FG6c4LDI— Bruna loves Dinah (@bwcktolmj) August 11, 2017
It's happening. The real fifth. They are just warming up....— Sean Bankhead (@itsSeanBankhead) August 11, 2017
You owe me a new wig Normani pic.twitter.com/4fqPZWvwLT— julia (@ShinyStew) August 11, 2017
@AllyBrooke I knew you were gangsta in there somewhere! Way to let it out beast! #yourpartmyfave 👏👏👐👐😎😎— Gordon Hansen (@geez941) August 11, 2017
#AngelVideo is trending worldwide! pic.twitter.com/EKFnTMm79b— 5HonTour (@5HonTour) August 11, 2017
i can't wait to rewatch this music video for the rest of my existence #angelvideo— jam (@fcknjaaay) August 11, 2017
Fifth Harmony will perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.
