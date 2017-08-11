The fab four of Fifth Harmony are serving looks and C-O-N-F-I-D-E-N-T swagger in their "Angel" music video, which instantly made fans lose their damn minds in 140-character-or-fewer spurts on Twitter.

Co-written and produced by Skrillex and Poo Bear, "Angel" is the second single from Fifth Harmony's self-title album (due out Aug. 25), following lead-off single "Down."