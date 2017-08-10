Fifth Harmony get more sassy than sweet on their new "Angel" track, the latest from their upcoming self-titled debut album as a foursome. The ladies realize they don't need a man to complete their lives, and they have no issues tossing you to the side if you don't meet their standards!

"We was just a moment, nothing serious / Never really paid it no mind / Drop the back side and paying attention (Shakin' all that, ah) / Should've never not kept your word / Woulda had a reason to keep mine / You was too inconsistent (Shakin' all that, ah)," Normani coldly sings on the opening verse. Lauren, Dinah and Ally later swoop in to talk their shit over a trap-lite, bouncy production.

"Angel" is the latest taste from Fifth Harmony following the poppier "Down" lead single with Gucci Mane. Fans can look out for the LP on Aug. 25. It will mark their first project as a quartet since Camila Cabello's departure back in December. “We’re focusing on this new era. We’ve had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative," Ally said of the group's future in the Sept/Oct issue of Seventeen.

Fifth Harmony's third self-titled album will follow 7/27 (released May 27, 2016). They will also be performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. Before then, throw it back with a classic interview featuring one of Fuse's earliest chats with the girls during their post-X Factor USA era: