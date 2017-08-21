Fans who came to watch Foo Fighters at Tokyo's Summer Sonic Festival over the weekend were in for a hilarious surprise! The band decided to call upon none other than Rick Astley (who was also booked for the fest) to perform "Never Gonna Give You Up."

"This is fucking crazy," Grohl said about his "new best friend" who happened to be on the same lineup. "I just met him two minutes ago." So what sounded like the first chords of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" actually became a rickroll moment as Foo Fighters and Astley sprung into a grungy rendition of the 1987 "Never Gonna Give You Up" hit. "Fucking nuts. You're nuts," Astley told the band while walking offstage.