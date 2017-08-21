Fans who came to watch Foo Fighters at Tokyo's Summer Sonic Festival over the weekend were in for a hilarious surprise! The band decided to call upon none other than Rick Astley (who was also booked for the fest) to perform "Never Gonna Give You Up."
"This is fucking crazy," Grohl said about his "new best friend" who happened to be on the same lineup. "I just met him two minutes ago." So what sounded like the first chords of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" actually became a rickroll moment as Foo Fighters and Astley sprung into a grungy rendition of the 1987 "Never Gonna Give You Up" hit. "Fucking nuts. You're nuts," Astley told the band while walking offstage.
This wasn't the first time Foo Fighters decided to get their rickroll on! Back in 2015, they turned up the track driving by the Westboro Baptist Church members who were protesting their concert in Kansas City. "We figured, you know what, why don't we just fucking rickroll their ass?" Dave Grohl later told the crowd that night. "Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I'm saying? Never gonna give his ass up!"
Next up, check out this classic interview with the guys from Fuse's On the Record special:
