It's always a nice surprise when the typically aloof Frank Ocean decides to unexpectedly drop a new song—and this one is called "Provider." The singer premiered the track on Sunday night during a surprise episode of his “blonded RADIO" show.

"Tonight I might change my life / If you lived like I live / You couldn't live without it / Said I'd be your new best friend / But what more? / Yeah / Ain't too late to out," Ocean croons on the bridge. He also shared the lyric video to "Provider" on his official website that shows visual artist Tom Sachs fixing up a retro-looking boombox.