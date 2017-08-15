Watch above as the Los Angeles native covers "One More Light" (the title track from LP's most recent album) with her friend Gen Neo. While most fans know Amber for being the main rapper in her girl group f(x) , the 24-year-old gets to show off her lovely and tender vocals on the stripped-down, piano-focused cover.

The tributes for Chester Bennington keep rolling in with K-pop star Amber offering the latest heartfelt dedication to the late Linkin Park singer.

Amber shared a note in the description of the YouTube video she uploaded. She shared:

"My friend Gen Neo and I just wanted to do a cover of this great song. It spoke to me on so many levels and I hope this song will speak to you guys as well. Thank you Chester, for letting my little kid self know that she wasn't alone. You will be greatly missed."

Along with Amber, a slew of musicians have performed tributes to honor the singer who died of suicide on July 20 including Coldplay, Machine Gun Kelly, Corey Taylor, Fred Durst and more.

Watch the performance above and below see MGK explain his emotions while performing a cover of Linkin Park's "Numb" at Lollapalooza 2017: