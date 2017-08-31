"We got that love, the crazy kind. I am his, and he is mine," Halsey sang while she and G-Eazy debuted their yet-to-be-released collaboration "Him & I" on Wednesday night during Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour.
As the song ended, G-Eazy locked lips with Halsey, kissing for several seconds with the crowd at Blue Nile in New Orleans going wild for the unexpected make-out session that paired perfectly with the song's lyrics. Halsey served as a surprise guest, and G-Eazy showered her with compliments such as "beautiful" and "talented" between songs. Together, they performed "Now or Never," "Me, Myself & I" and "Him & I," the latter of which will be a track on G-Eazy's upcoming third studio album titled The Beautiful and Damned.
😘 @halsey and @g_eazy kissed, full makeout, after debuting HIM & I at #DiveBarTour. Then G said, "Give it up for Halsey. That's my boo!" pic.twitter.com/5WYeAET6Pm— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017
"Give it up for Halsey; that's my boo," G-Eazy, 28, proclaimed after the kiss. Watch the video, above, to hear the new song and to see the intimate moments leading up to the kiss. Unfortunately, the video doesn't show the make-out, but trust us because Fuse was in the audience when it happened. Fuse has requested footage from Bud Light, so hold tight. We'll update this story with the video if we receive it.
We'll leave it up to you to decide whether this means G-Eazy and Halsey are a romantic item or whether they were hamming it up to promote the "Him & I" track.
In an interview with Fuse before the concert, G-Eazy touted Halsey's skills, saying:
"I've wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she's an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She's one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that's pretty phenomenal. 'Him & I' is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It's a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I'm excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she's a great performer."
Among those accomplishments was Halsey earning her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in June for her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. That chart-topper followed her success as a featured artist on The Chainsmokers' "Closer," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a dozen weeks.
Get a bae who looks at you the way @Halsey and @G_Eazy look at each other while performing ME, MYSELF & I with a jazz band at #DiveBarTour pic.twitter.com/kxi7IIqJ0i— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017
G-Eazy's concert, held in the city he graduated from college, also featured rising star Cardi B, who performed her hit song "Bodak Yellow" as well as "No Limit," a new collaboration due out Sept. 1.
🔥 Cardi B (@iamcardib) & @G_Eazy performing NO LIMIT, their new song dropping later this week, at #DiveBarTour in New Orleans. Fire collab 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HTzYf4Vls3— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017
Speaking of Spears, watch as G-Eazy says he initially thought his "Make Me" collab with Spears was a joke:
