As the song ended, G-Eazy locked lips with Halsey, kissing for several seconds with the crowd at Blue Nile in New Orleans going wild for the unexpected make-out session that paired perfectly with the song's lyrics. Halsey served as a surprise guest, and G-Eazy showered her with compliments such as "beautiful" and "talented" between songs. Together, they performed "Now or Never," "Me, Myself & I" and "Him & I," the latter of which will be a track on G-Eazy's upcoming third studio album titled The Beautiful and Damned.

"We got that love, the crazy kind. I am his, and he is mine," Halsey sang while she and G-Eazy debuted their yet-to-be-released collaboration "Him & I" on Wednesday night during Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour.

😘 @halsey and @g_eazy kissed, full makeout, after debuting HIM & I at #DiveBarTour . Then G said, "Give it up for Halsey. That's my boo!" pic.twitter.com/5WYeAET6Pm

"Give it up for Halsey; that's my boo," G-Eazy, 28, proclaimed after the kiss. Watch the video, above, to hear the new song and to see the intimate moments leading up to the kiss. Unfortunately, the video doesn't show the make-out, but trust us because Fuse was in the audience when it happened. Fuse has requested footage from Bud Light, so hold tight. We'll update this story with the video if we receive it.

We'll leave it up to you to decide whether this means G-Eazy and Halsey are a romantic item or whether they were hamming it up to promote the "Him & I" track.

In an interview with Fuse before the concert, G-Eazy touted Halsey's skills, saying:

"I've wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she's an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She's one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that's pretty phenomenal. 'Him & I' is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It's a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I'm excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she's a great performer."