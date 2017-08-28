With record-breaking ratings and a hold over the cultural zeitgeist, the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones was inevitably going to be one of the events dominating social-media and water-cooler talk this Monday morning.
From the Littlefinger moment we're nominating to be the new go-to meme to the Family Guy clip that sums up our feels at the end of the episode, here were Twitter's best reactions that should keep you laughing until the next season's return (which may not be until...2019!).
1. The call to make Littlefinger everyone's favorite meme:
I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017
2. The reaction to the Lord Baelish shade:
When Sansa said, "...Lord Baelish?"#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9HhZVBArkP— Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) August 28, 2017
3. The, um, interesting take on Bran's reveal:
Bran: I became the 3 Eyed Raven...— Drax the Destroyer (@DaOBeeZY) August 28, 2017
Sam: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QJcrQxZo1q
4. The moment we really needed some popcorn:
Sanza: you stand accused of murder and treason, what say you...Lord Baelish?#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ysBokhK6Gf— Lil Gumbo (@The_DrSuave) August 28, 2017
5. When everyone started their predictions for GoT8:
Leaked image from Season 8 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/547cszDOdl— King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 28, 2017
6. When people started connection Mulan to GoT:
The Hound's proud smile when Brienne tells him Arya is alive and kicking asses in Winterfell #GameOfThrones #GameOfThonesfinale pic.twitter.com/NDWIxaI5mb— TheBarbyWitchProject (@BarX2plusA) August 28, 2017
7. #Feels:
I will never forgive Viserion or the Night King if Tormund never sees Brienne again #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/p1FrNKDvYG— Vex n the city (@VexNTheCity) August 28, 2017
8. Our shock couldn't be contained:
#DemThrones #ThronesYall #GamesOfThrones— Dan. (@dan_mck96) August 28, 2017
You stand of treason... How do you answer?.....Lord Baylish?
Little Finger: pic.twitter.com/0fuPKel8pQ
9. And this perfect Family Guy clip that summed up how we all felt at the end of the episode:
#GameOfThronesFinale— Soldado Imperial🇲🇽 (@infinite_eddy) August 28, 2017
"The final season of 'Game of Thrones' will not premiere until 2019"
Me: pic.twitter.com/0PYOrWtPwB
