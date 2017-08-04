Girls' Generation are back! The massive K-pop group made an exciting return today (Aug. 4) with their sixth album, Holiday Night. The ladies also released two new videos for singles "Holiday" and "All Night."

First up is "Holiday," which is a bright and fun visual that highlights Girls' Generation's bubbly personalities. The track itself (which Seohyun co-wrote) has a disco/retro feel, and is perfect for the upcoming end-of-summer parties. As for "All Night"? That one is produced by Kenzie, which PopCrush points out worked on the group's debut single “Into the New World." It is also reminiscent of the the Studio 54 era as the girls channel their inner sparkly goddesses.