The 2D fictional universe the Gorillaz inhabit meets the 3D real world in the band's new music video for "Strobelite" featuring singer-songwriter Peven Everett. Click play above to join the 3D festivities.

The semi-animated dance party includes celebrity revelers Vince Staples and Savages’ Jehnny Beth. 

The new 3D video reminds of us of when Madonna and Gorillaz performed "Feel Good Inc." and "Hung Up" together at the GRAMMYs in 2006. Watch that memorable performance below.

While we're remembering that Madonna moment, here are some more Madonna moments to relive:

Madonna's Greatest Moments, in Photos

We honor Her Madgesty by taking a look back at some of her iconic moments

August 16, 2016
ROCHESTER, MI - 1972: Madonna (center) practices with the freshman cheerleaders at Adams High School in 1972 in Rochester, M

Madonna (center) as a high school freshman cheerleader in Rochester, Michigan (1972)

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

American singer Madonna in New York, 1984.

Madonna In New York (1984)

Michael Putland/Getty Images

984: Madonna meets the press at The American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calfornia.

Meeting the press at the 1984 American Music Awards

Brad Elterman/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

1984: Pop singer Madonna performs onstage at Madison Square Garden in 1984 in New York City, New York.

Performing at Madison Square Garden in 1984

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 16: Madonna during a performance at MTV Video Awards.

Madonna at the 1st MTV Video Music Awards in 1984

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Madonna during Live Aid Concert - July 13, 1985 at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

Madonna during the Live Aid Concert, July 13, 1985

Ron Galella/WireImage

VAN NUYS, CA - OCTOBER 5: Singer Madonna and actress Rosanna Arquette attend the PRO-Peace Public Service Announcement for

With 'Desperately Seeking Susan' co-star Rosanna Arquette (1985)

Ron Galella/WireImage

UNITED STATES - MAY 01: Madonna May 1986 on set of the 'Papa Don't Preach' video

On the set of "Papa Don't Preach" shoot, May 1986

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

NEW YORK - AUGUST 1986: Acting couple Madonna and Sean Penn leave rehearsals for their play 'Goose and Tom Tom' in August 19

Madonna and husband Sean Penn in 1986, leaving rehearsals for their play 'Goose and Tomtom'

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

American actress and singer Madonna stars in the film 'Who's That Girl?', 1987.

Starring in the 1987 film 'Who's That Girl'

Juergen Vollmer/Redferns/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JULY 12: Madonna performing at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.

Madonna performing at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, July 1987

Lohn Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1988: Photo of Madonna

Who's That Girl Tour, 1988

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Madonna during Madonna File Photos in New York, New York, United States.

Madonna performing "Vogue" at the 1990 MTV VMAs

KMazur/WireImage

LONDON - 1983: (Singer Madonna performs on stage.

Blond Ambition Tour in London, 1990

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Madonnna performing on the Blond Ambition Tour in Tokyo, Japan, 4/4/90.

Blond Ambition Tour in Tokyo, Japan, April 1990

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Madonnna performing on the Blond Ambition Tour in Tokyo, Japan, 4/4/90.

Madonna's Infamous Cone Bra for the Blond Ambition Tour

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Madonnna performing on the Blond Ambition Tour in Tokyo, Japan, 4/4/90.

Blond Ambition Tour in Tokyo, Japan, April 1990

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 24: Photo of MADONNA, Madonna performing on stage at the Feyenoord stadium - Blond Ambition tou

Blond Ambition tour in Rotterdam, Netherlands, July 24, 1990

Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Madonna during Madonna - Girlie Show Tour at MSG - 1993 at Madison Square Show in New York City, New York, United States.

Girlie Show Tour at Madison Square Garden, 1993

Steve Eichner/WireImage

Madonna

Madonna + Afro in the Girlie Show Tour, 1993

Steve Eichner/WireImage

Madonna during Madonna's "Bedtime Story" Party - March 18, 1995 at Webster Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

Madonna's 'Bedtime Story' Party at Webster Hall in NYC, March 18, 1995

K.Mazur/WireImage

Madonna 1998 MTV Video Music Awards

1998 MTV Video Music Awards

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Singer Madonna performs at the 41st Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 24 Feb

Madonna performs at the 41st GRAMMY Awards, February 24, 1999

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

Madonna on the set of her 'Ray of Light' video. P 1998

Madonna on the set of "Ray of Light" video shoot, 1998

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at the Radio City Music

Smoochin' Britney Spears during the 2003 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall

Kevin Kane/WireImage

INGLEWOOD, CA - MAY 24: Singer Madonna performs onstage during the opening night of her "Re-Invention" World Tour 2004 at Th

Opening Night of the Re-Invention Tour in Inglewood, CA, May 24, 2004

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - MAY 21: Singer Madonna performs during the final dress rehearsal for the "Re-Invention" World Tour 2004 at T

Final Dress Rehearsal for the Re-Invention Tour at The Great Western Forum

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

LONDON - JULY 02: (MINIMUM FEE OF GBP250, OR LOCAL EQUIVALENT, PER IMAGE.ONLY FOR USE IN CONTEXT OF LIVE 8. NO USE THAT IS D

Performing at Live 8 London in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005

Dave Hogan/Live 8 via Getty Images

Singer Madonna (C) performs during the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game halftime show on February 5, 2012 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Ind

Performing the Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show on February 5, 2012

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Cee Lo Green and Madonna perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Luc

Cee Lo Green joining Madonna for the Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 24: Avicii is joined by Madonna at Day Two of Ultra Music Festival 14 at Bayfront Park on March 24, 2012 in

Madonna With Avicii at Ultra Music 2012

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Madonna's MDNA Tour Opening Night

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna at the 2013 Met Gala

Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

 more »

Macklemore, singers Mary Lambert and Madonna, musician Ryan Lewis and Queen Latifah perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Aw

Madonna With Macklemore, Mary Lambert, Ryan Lewis & Queen Latifah at The 56th GRAMMY Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

MONTREAL, QC - SEPTEMBER 09: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs onstage during her "Rebel Heart" tour opener at Bell Centr

Madonna at the opening night of her 2015 Rebel Heart Tour in Montreal, Canada

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artists Stevie Wonder (L) and Madonna perform a tribute to Prince onstage during the 2016 B

Madonna performs with Stevie Wonder for a Prince Tribute at Billboard Music Awards 2016

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

