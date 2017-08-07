The 2D fictional universe the Gorillaz inhabit meets the 3D real world in the band's new music video for "Strobelite" featuring singer-songwriter Peven Everett. Click play above to join the 3D festivities.
The semi-animated dance party includes celebrity revelers Vince Staples and Savages’ Jehnny Beth.
The new 3D video reminds of us of when Madonna and Gorillaz performed "Feel Good Inc." and "Hung Up" together at the GRAMMYs in 2006. Watch that memorable performance below.
While we're remembering that Madonna moment, here are some more Madonna moments to relive:
Madonna's Greatest Moments, in Photos
We honor Her Madgesty by taking a look back at some of her iconic moments
