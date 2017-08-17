Grace VanderWaal performed her new "Moonlight" single on her old stomping grounds—the America's Got Talent stage. The 13-year-old won the 11th season and, well, graced the competition show with her commanding presence.
The singer strutted around the stage with confidence as she performed the dance-y tune with her trusty ukulele while the audience clapped along. The foggy setting, complete with a bright moon, made the performance all the more special. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum welcomed her return with a standing ovation.
VanderWaal is currently working on her debut full-length album, which will be the follow-up to last November's Perfectly Imperfect EP. She plans to embark on the Just The Beginning Tour—her first headlining trek—this fall. It kicks off in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 and wraps up on Feb. 23 in Seattle. Tickets are now available on the singer's official website.
Just The Beginning 2017-2018 Tour
Nov. 5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Nov. 13 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Nov. 15 — Chicago, IL @ Park West
Feb. 5 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Feb. 7 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Feb. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Feb. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Feb. 12 — Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live
Feb. 13 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
Feb. 16 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Feb. 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
Feb. 22 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Feb. 23 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
