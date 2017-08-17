Grace VanderWaal performed her new "Moonlight" single on her old stomping grounds—the America's Got Talent stage. The 13-year-old won the 11th season and, well, graced the competition show with her commanding presence.

The singer strutted around the stage with confidence as she performed the dance-y tune with her trusty ukulele while the audience clapped along. The foggy setting, complete with a bright moon, made the performance all the more special. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum welcomed her return with a standing ovation.