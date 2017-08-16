Taking a jab at Donald Trump, the three-minute clip uses footage of the U.S. president's recent speech encouraging police officers to rough up suspects despite the nation's ongoing troubles with police brutality. The video also features one of Trump's tweets about Russia:

Green Day 's music video for "Troubled Times" is a politically charged montage of viral footage that highlights all of the disturbing current events plaguing America and the rest of the world.

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!

Billie Joe Armstrong performs the Revolution Radio track in the center of the chaotic video, which Green Day released two days after he posted this "Nazi punks fuck off" statement in response to recent deadly events involving white supremacists in Charlottesville:

"my heart feels heavy. I feel like what happened in charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. it makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I fucking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for "the time they are a changing" .. some people don't agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs. we grew up fearing nuclear holocaust because of the cold war. those days are feeling way too relevant these days. these issues are our ugly past.. and now it's coming to haunt us. always resist these doomsday politicians. and in the words of our punk forefathers .. Nazi punks fuck off."

Green Day has never been a band to hold their collective tongue. Remember the American Idiot era? Let's revisit that time with this 2004 Fuse interview with Armstrong and company: