Halsey just dropped the video for "Bad At Love," the second single off her hit Hopeless Fountain Kingdom album. Directed by Halsey and director Sing J Lee, the cinematic visual continues where "Now Or Never," the album's first single and video, left off.
In the gorgeous clip we see Halsey pick up a newspaper only to find her face and "wanted" written across the front page. Watch to see how Halsey, with the help of three fierce friends, manages to escape a close call with forces out to capture her.
This idea of girl power and comradery between strong women is definitely not new for Halsey. At Lollapalooza a few weeks ago we saw Halsey hit the stage during Charli XC's set, along with rapper Cupcakke. You can catch Halsey live with your own eyes when she hits the road next month for her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour.
