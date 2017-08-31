Halsey just dropped the video for "Bad At Love," the second single off her hit Hopeless Fountain Kingdom album. Directed by Halsey and director Sing J Lee, the cinematic visual continues where "Now Or Never," the album's first single and video, left off.

In the gorgeous clip we see Halsey pick up a newspaper only to find her face and "wanted" written across the front page. Watch to see how Halsey, with the help of three fierce friends, manages to escape a close call with forces out to capture her.