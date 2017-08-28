While you were busy watching the 2017 VMAs last night (or trying not to fall asleep), Paramount Network decided to premiere the debut Heathers reboot teaser. While it claims “The killer cult classic is back,” don't expect this one to be like the original movie!
The teaser pays homage to the 1988 movie as a group of new-generation Heathers stomp through the Westerburg High School aisles. But instead of having stereotypical pretty cheerleader types, the threesome is made up of Heather McNamara (played by Jasmine Mathews) who is now a black lesbian; the gender-queer Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) whose (real name is Heath; and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) "has a body like Martha Dumptruck." And of course, Paramount Network had to throw in one of the most iconic lines of the entire film in the teaser!
Grace Victoria Cox also joins the cast as Veronica (the role made famous by Winona Ryder), while James Scully plays her rebel boyfried J.D. Shannen Doherty, who played Heather Duke in the movie, is set to guest star in the TV reboot's pilot episode. Selma Blair will also star as Jade, a cigarette-puffing stripper who's "the gold-digging stepmother to Heather Duke, who is simply biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket." The anthology was originally planned to debut next year on TV Land, but has since moved to Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV).
