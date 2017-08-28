While you were busy watching the 2017 VMAs last night (or trying not to fall asleep), Paramount Network decided to premiere the debut Heathers reboot teaser. While it claims “The killer cult classic is back,” don't expect this one to be like the original movie!

The teaser pays homage to the 1988 movie as a group of new-generation Heathers stomp through the Westerburg High School aisles. But instead of having stereotypical pretty cheerleader types, the threesome is made up of Heather McNamara (played by Jasmine Mathews) who is now a black lesbian; the gender-queer Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) whose (real name is Heath; and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) "has a body like Martha Dumptruck." And of course, Paramount Network had to throw in one of the most iconic lines of the entire film in the teaser!