Pennywise the Clown comes to life in the new It movie experience, which is basically the most haunted of houses! Called "The It Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood," the nightmarish house opened on Aug. 14 to boost the anticipation of the movie's upcoming release.

The interactive attraction courtesy of Warner Bros. is meant to mimic the movie's hellish themes, where visitors can enter the abandoned Neibolt House at their own will. Time Out Los Angeles shares that young Georgie Denbrough (one of the novel's first victims) escorts people while wearing his signature yellow raincoat and red balloon. You can enter the house in groups of seven, which represents the Losers Club.