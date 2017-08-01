David James Swanson

Jack White’s follow-up to 2014’s Lazaretto and 2012’s Blunderbuss, which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, is officially in the works. The former White Stripes rocker confirmed this week that he’s recording new songs for that anticipated third solo album. In back-to-back photo posts on his Facebook page and on Third Man Records' Twitter page, a guitar-toting White is seen standing amid fellow music makers in Los Angeles and New York City.

There are no further details about the upcoming album, but if history repeats itself, we can expect a clever rollout for this new project. In 2014, the vinyl version of his sophomore album contained a hand-etched hologram of a floating angel, helping him break the longstanding record for highest first-week vinyl sales in the United States. At the time, White's Lazaretto dethroned Pearl Jam's 1994 Vitalogy, which had held the Nielsen SoundScan record for 20 years. In another notable music stunt for Lazaretto, White spliced together three music videos into one for "That Black Bat Licorice." Viewers could choose a combination of ways to watch the music video.