Jack White’s follow-up to 2014’s Lazaretto and 2012’s Blunderbuss, which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, is officially in the works. The former White Stripes rocker confirmed this week that he’s recording new songs for that anticipated third solo album.
In back-to-back photo posts on his Facebook page and on Third Man Records' Twitter page, a guitar-toting White is seen standing amid fellow music makers in Los Angeles and New York City.
jack white recording new music for his third solo album in los angeles july 30th pic.twitter.com/17W0EUWU6b— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) July 31, 2017
There are no further details about the upcoming album, but if history repeats itself, we can expect a clever rollout for this new project. In 2014, the vinyl version of his sophomore album contained a hand-etched hologram of a floating angel, helping him break the longstanding record for highest first-week vinyl sales in the United States. At the time, White's Lazaretto dethroned Pearl Jam's 1994 Vitalogy, which had held the Nielsen SoundScan record for 20 years.
In another notable music stunt for Lazaretto, White spliced together three music videos into one for "That Black Bat Licorice." Viewers could choose a combination of ways to watch the music video.
White's label also attempted to launch a record player into space last year. And in 2012, to coincide with the release of Blunderbuss, he tasked fans to submit photos of themselves to help create a digital mosaic that would be displayed during an interactive live stream concert at Webster Hall in NYC.
Learn more about White's record label with this video tour of Third Man Records store:
