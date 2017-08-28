Jared Leto took a special moment at the 2017 MTV VMAs to honor his close friend, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, on Sunday night. “Chester was my friend as he was to so many and witnessing his life taught me important things—especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams and being kind and caring while doing it,” the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer began his heartfelt tribute.

He continued to reflect on the late performer, who died by hanging on July 20 at age 41:

“When I think about him, Chester, I see his face which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me, my brother, our band. I think about his wife and his six, six incredible children. I think about his family, I think about his band who were really his brothers and I remember his voice—at once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever. If there is anyone else out there who is watching this tonight who feels like there is not hope, hear me now: you are not alone.