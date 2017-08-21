Jay-Z's headlining set at V Festival over the weekend became a special moment, as the rapper paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington. He chose to perform "Numb/Encore," the GRAMMY-winning collaboration from Hov and Linkin Park's 2004 Collision Course EP.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” the artist asked the Stafford, England crowd, who quickly erupted with endearing shouts. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!” Jay-Z then began the rare but much-appreciated performance of "Numb/Encore." Rolling Stone points out it was the first time he rapped the track since 2011. The guys took home the GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Numb/Encore" in 2006, which was later certified 2x Platinum.