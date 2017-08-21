Jay-Z's headlining set at V Festival over the weekend became a special moment, as the rapper paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington. He chose to perform "Numb/Encore," the GRAMMY-winning collaboration from Hov and Linkin Park's 2004 Collision Course EP.
“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” the artist asked the Stafford, England crowd, who quickly erupted with endearing shouts. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!” Jay-Z then began the rare but much-appreciated performance of "Numb/Encore." Rolling Stone points out it was the first time he rapped the track since 2011. The guys took home the GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Numb/Encore" in 2006, which was later certified 2x Platinum.
Jay-Z's tribute was one of many over the past few months, following heartwarming performances and words from Chris Cornell's daughter, Coldplay, Corey Taylor, Gerard Way, Fred Durst and many more. Chester Bennington died by hanging on July 20 at age 41. His widow Talinda later shared an official statement on her late husband's passing. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love," she wrote to Rolling Stone.
"We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive." Below, continue to honor the artist's legacy by watching Machine Gun Kelly describe what it felt like performing Linkin Park's "Numb" at Lollapalooza 2017:
User Comments