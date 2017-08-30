Jay-Z looks back at his humble beginnings in the new “Dream. On." poem. He shared the video for it, which will open his headlining Made In America set over the weekend.

The inspiring poem finds the rapper reflecting on being a youth growing up in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses. "I'm from where dreaming ain't allowed / Especially when you dreamin' aloud," Jay-Z reads. "Enough to dream your self esteem into clouds / It takes tears, sweat, blood, 5 CCs / Because I know what the kid in 5C seed." He continues while bringing his life into current perspective: "My vision was big enough to get me out of the space I wanted to pass how far I see / I wondered could a kid from Mars see a kid from Marcy." Images of a dismal apartment flash on the screen as he recites the poem.