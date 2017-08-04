Jay-Z continues his impeccable visual rollout for 4:44, with the new video for "Moonlight." Directed by Master of None’s Alan Yang, it is a refreshing, all-black take on the classic '90s Friends sitcom.
But don't expect to hear The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You," which is the theme song that we've all come to love! Instead, Jay-Z opted to use Whodini's 1984 classic "Friends" for the opening segment. And the cast lineup is pretty impeccable too. It stars all your favorite black actors of the moment: The Carmichael Show creator Jerrod Carmichael (Ross), Insecure's Issa Rae (Rachel), Westworld's Tessa Thompson (Monica), Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish (Phoebe), Get Out's Lil Rel Howery (Joey), Get Out and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield (Chandler), and comedian Hannibal Buress (he plays himself).
Buress hilariously shuts down the Friends show as "garbage" and "wack as shit" when his friend Carmichael steps off the stage and begins to question his role in the sitcom. Rae later takes him off set and leads him towards the, well, moonlight. The video comes after Jay-Z's other memorable videos for "Adnis," "4:44," "The Story Of O.J.," "Kill Jay Z" and "Bam" with Damian Marley.
4:44, Jay-Z's 13th studio album, was released on June 30. He'll be promoting the album with a tour that begins on Oct. 27 in Anaheim, Calif. Next, watch a classic Fuse interview with the Blueprint 3–era rapper below:
