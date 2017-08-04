Jay-Z continues his impeccable visual rollout for 4:44, with the new video for "Moonlight." Directed by Master of None’s Alan Yang, it is a refreshing, all-black take on the classic '90s Friends sitcom.

But don't expect to hear The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You," which is the theme song that we've all come to love! Instead, Jay-Z opted to use Whodini's 1984 classic "Friends" for the opening segment. And the cast lineup is pretty impeccable too. It stars all your favorite black actors of the moment: The Carmichael Show creator Jerrod Carmichael (Ross), Insecure's Issa Rae (Rachel), Westworld's Tessa Thompson (Monica), Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish (Phoebe), Get Out's Lil Rel Howery (Joey), Get Out and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield (Chandler), and comedian Hannibal Buress (he plays himself).